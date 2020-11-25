WB’s Christmas tree-lighting, parade, include gifts to WB boy, 7, from Santa

The brightly illuminated 2020 Christmas tree is seen on Public Square after Tuesday’s parade and tree-lighting in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — It’s never too early for a little Christmas cheer, and there was plenty to go around on Public Square Tuesday evening as the city’s annual parade and tree-lighting ceremony was held with a special appearance by Santa Claus himself.

Jolly old Saint Nick took some time away from the North Pole to deliver presents to 7-year-old Nathan Gray, a resident of Wilkes-Barre who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February of 2016.

Nathan was all smiles and in high spirits as he opened each of his presents, including gifts from Police Chief Joe Coffay, Fire Chief Jay Delaney and Mayor George Brown.

“He’s been doing so well, the doctors are baffled because his scans don’t match him,” said Patricia Gray, Nathan’s mother.

Along with his mother and father, Nathan was joined by his brother Jeffrey and sister Natalie, who also received gifts from Santa Claus.

“I’m a little overwhelmed by all this,” Patricia Gray said. “This means the world to Nathan and to all of us.”

The decision to honor Nathan was an easy one, according to Brown.

“We have our senior staff meetings every morning, and we wanted to honor a special person,” Brown said. “Everyone in the room suggested Nathan.”

This year’s parade, which began with an assembly of police and fire vehicles (including the city’s brand-new fire truck, with Santa riding on top) coming from South Main Street to Public Square, was a bit scaled-back from years past, just as the Veterans Day parade earlier this month was condensed in size.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing guidelines still in place, the mayor needed to find a way to put on this year’s festivities while mitigating the risk of spreading the virus. So the parade route was shrunk and limited to just first responder vehicles. Despite the changes, the reception from the small crowd gathered around the Square was positive.

“I never doubted we would have our parade and tree-lighting, as long as we could make it work, we would do it,” Brown said.

The actual tree-lighting was done by Aleeza and Khushi Syed from Letts Eat-Flavors of India Restaurant located on South Main Street. The tree, a concolor fir from Helen and Ed’s Tree Farm in Dorrance Township, was donated by the restaurant.

“Isn’t that a beautiful tree?” asked Brown as he motioned to the tree behind him, lit up for the city to admire. “I think that might be the nicest one we’ve ever had.”