WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed for the Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday and there will be no Department of Public Works services.

As a result, there will be no curbside collections for South Wilkes-Barre 2, East End, Parsons & Miners Mills on either of those days.

The new schedule will be:

• Saturday, garbage collection only for South Wilkes-Barre 2, East End, Parsons and Miners Mills.

• Dec. 3, double recycling collection for South Wilkes-Barre 2.

• Dec. 4, double recycling collection for East End, Parsons and Miners Mills.

Delays in curbside garbage and recycling pickup are possible, as daily DPW manpower is likely to fluctuate with the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the city. Mayor George Brown asked residents to be patient and empathetic as the city continues to provide waste removal services in a manner that protects the health and well-being of its employees.

— Staff Report