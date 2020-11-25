🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jana Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, Tuesday said a new survey indicates that a large majority of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware residents will not be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday — and in each state, at least 40% of those staying home say it is because of COVID-19 concerns.

The new AAA survey provides the following Pennsylvania snapshot:

• 83% of Pennsylvania residents surveyed will be staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

• 40% say they are not traveling because of COVID-19.

• 60% say they were not planning to travel anyway.

• 83% of Pennsylvania residents surveyed said they perceive traveling at this time poses a risk.

• 35% call that risk ‘significant.’

Of the Pennsylvania survey respondents still planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday:

• 90% plan to drive.

• 8% plan to fly.

• 2% plan to travel by some ‘other’ mode of transportation (bus, train.)

