NANTICOKE — City police arrested Jason Joseph Wojciechowski, 21, on charges he burglarized and ransacked a business and trespassed at another business on Tuesday.

Police allege surveillance cameras inside Reilly Finishing on Alden Road recorded a man forcing open a garage door at 4:35 a.m., and walking around inside stealing copper racks. The man placed the copper racks in a box and left out a door, according to court records.

Police identified Wojciechowski as the man in the surveillance footage.

Hours later, police responded to a suspicious person trespassing within a fenced area at Pinnicle Roofing Inc. on Hay Street at about 2:40 p.m.

An employee at the roofing business told an officer the man walked toward the Apollo Circle apartment complex where they encountered Wojciechowski attempting to open a garage door.

When the officer pulled up, Wojciechowski attempted to hide behind a parked vehicle.

Police allege Wojciechowski was in possession of numerous types of jewelry, coins, pills, drug packaging wrappers, a prescription bottle in another person’s name and small box of Froot Loops cereal.

Wojciechowski told the officer he “Took meth, but I only took a little, little bit,” according to court records.

He was treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Police charged Wojciechowski with two counts of theft and one count each of burglary, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct for the alleged incident at Reilly Finishing, and with criminal trespass, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance, misbranding a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for the alleged incident at Pinnicle Roofing.

District Judge Matthew C. Christopher arraigned Wojciechowski on Wednesday and jailed him at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $35,000 total bail.