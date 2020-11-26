🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — We get it; you’ve been stuck in the house for months and months, and you’re probably itching for something to do. Luckily, the Visit Luzerne County team has put together a guide for things to do in the area. And with their guide this year, they’ve put extra effort into finding things that are outdoors and socially distanced.

During a phone conversation earlier this week, Donna Keyes, director of sales and marketing for the organization, said that this year’s official visitors guide is coming a bit later than normal, due in part to — well, you know.

But Keyes said the delay allowed for the Visit Luzerne County team to make some changes to the product.

“Typically, the guide is produced and comes out in the spring,” she said. “We always wanted to switch when our guide was produced. This gave us the opportunity to do a guide that had a bit more longevity.”

Keyes said that, for this year’s guide, there’s more of a focus on evergreen activities; that is, things that aren’t tied to a specif date. Additionally, there’s an increased focus on things that can be done outdoors and away from others, like hiking, biking trails, hunting and fishing and other things of that nature.

And the focus on outdoors allows for a unique opportunity to show off a tech-y new addition to the visitors guide: augmented reality.

Users can download the AR Launchpad app to their phone, which allows them to scan various symbols which prompts a video corresponding to the page you’re on. Keyes says the app allows the pages to “come to life,” and added that her personal favorite usage of the app is for a video that brings up a video of one of the hiking trails, suddenly transporting the user to a scenic waterfall.

“We thought it was the perfect time to implement this technology,” Keyes said.

And, she said, the guide isn’t just for visitors; it can help locals find new things to do, as well.

If you’re looking something fun to do in the coming year, and want the opportunity to do it safely, you can stop by the Visit Luzerne County office, located at 56 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, or go online to visitluzernecounty.com, where you an sign up for email notifications of new things to do.