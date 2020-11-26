🔊 Listen to this

A staffing shortage is taking a toll at Luzerne County 911, according to county Executive Director Fred Rosencrans.

“Are we having morale issues? Absolutely. I don’t see any way to fix it anytime soon. We’re doing the best we can and trying to work with the staff the best we can,” Rosencrans told county council during its Tuesday work session.

Rosencrans said he currently has 21 telecommunicator vacancies and has been having “an extremely hard time” filling those positions.

On top of that, several 911 workers had to quarantine for coronavirus-related issues, county Manager C. David Pedri said Wednesday.

As a result, existing staffers have been required to put in “exorbitant amounts” of overtime, Rosencrans said.

The administration is working with the AFSCME union representing 911 telecommunicators on possible ways to mitigate last-minute overtime mandates, which are the major concern for staffers, he said.

Telecommunicators start at $15.65 per hour. They are are cross-trained to both process calls and dispatch police and other emergency responders, he said.

Attracting 911 applicants is a challenge for many emergency call centers throughout the country that has worsened during the pandemic, he said.

“We’re in the industrial park, and you have places like Chewy.com starting out with the same hourly rate for a telecommunicator at our facility where you don’t have to give up nights/weekends/holidays, be recorded, be under extreme amounts of stress or take a call for a baby not breathing, Rosencrans told council. “Those are the challenges we face everyday.”

New recruits must undergo extensive training and face a “huge learning curve,” he said.

The department tried to address vacancies last year by beefing up advertising.

Openings are periodically posted in the human resources section at www.luzernecounty.org.

For now, Rosencrans said his agency is “doing the best we can with the staffing levels that we have.”

Council Chairman Tim McGinley thanked Rosencrans and his staff for making a “tremendous amount of accommodations.”

“We know it’s difficult. We appreciate all your efforts and your staff’s efforts,” he said.

The center processes calls for 178 police, fire and emergency medical service agencies in 76 municipalities countywide.

Rosencrans said he is “extremely proud” of his staff.

“Everybody’s really stepping up. It’s an extremely stressful time. I’m very fortunate to have such a phenomenal staff,” he said.