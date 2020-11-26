🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 249 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 8,988; the death count is at 263.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,960 cases and 231 deaths; Monroe County has 3,109 cases and 141 deaths.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 6,759 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 327,829.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Department will issue a two-day update on Friday.

The Wednesday report showed there were 3,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 826 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13–Nov. 19, stood at 11.1%.