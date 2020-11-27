Move followed outrage while state reiterated need for regulations to stem virus’ spread

KINGSTON — A local bar has apologized for a controversial ad that depicted Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

“In regards to an earlier post, we admit 100% fault,” a post on the Keeley’s Alehouse & Grille Facebook page read, in reference to the ad. “The post was made with pure insensitivity to the context it portrayed.”

Keeley’s, located on Division Street, posted the ad on Facebook on Tuesday evening in response to the Wolf administration’s rules regarding the night before Thanksgiving, which is often described as the busiest night of the year for bars. The bar then re-shared the post on Wednesday morning.

Under the guidelines, bars and restaurants were required stop selling alcohol for the day at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The move was implemented by state officials as a means of stemming community spread of COVID-19 in anticipation of heavy patronage.

The top of the Keeley’s ad featured a “Levine’s Lunch” special along with a “Big Bad Wolf” beer special.

Such satirical references to Wolf and Levine have not been uncommon around Pennsylvania as bars and restaurants struggle with the impact of various state restrictions.

What set the Keeley’s ad apart was a doctored historical image, which left many, including some patrons, angry: It was a photo of Hitler and Mussolini, with the heads of Wolf and Levine digitally imposed over the dictators’ faces.

The Times Leader called Keeley’s on Wednesday seeking comment and was told by an individual who answered the phone that the owner would not be back until after the holidays. The ad appeared to have been removed from Facebook shortly after the newspaper called.

A post made by the bar soon afterward expressed frustration with the regulations.

That also was later removed, replaced by the apology.

“There was no malicious intent in the post towards all of those people who suffered at the hands of the Nazi Party. Everyone who reacted made us realize there is no reason to make such comparisons, especially as we face a pandemic which has killed thousands across this state and hundreds of thousands across the nation,” the apology read.

“When we opened, our purpose was to bring people together and make everyone feel welcome, tonight we failed. We hope that ppl see the sincerity in this apology and we will continue to work to be better. Everyone please stay safe and have a Happy Thanksgiving.”