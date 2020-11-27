Sugar Notch cafe offers coffee and a big dose of art

A metal sculpture of a ballerina made by Kendal Hancock, owner of the Renaissance Fine Arts & Coffee House in Sugar Notch, sits in the cafe.

Kendal Hancock, owner of the Renaissance Fine Arts & Coffee House, stands in front of what he calls the ‘Wall of Heroes.’ The flag has been signed by soldiers stationed in Baghdad. The wall also includes photos of those who have served in the armed forces.

Kendal Hancock, owner of the Renaissance Fine Arts & Coffee House, comes to Sugar Notch by way of Texas, Baghdad and Nice, France.

A sculpture honoring 911 first responders by Kendal Hancock sits in the Renaissance Fine Arts & Coffee House in Sugar Notch.

Kendal Hancock crafted this ballerina sculpture made of metal that sits in his cafe in Sugar Notch.

Artwork fills the walls, and some times the floors, of the Renaissance Fine Arts & Coffee House in Sugar Notch.

A painting by a Baghdad artist hangs on the wall of the hallway in the Renaissance Fine Arts & Coffee House in Sugar Notch.

SUGAR NOTCH – When you think of high-end cafes and art galleries, the borough of Sugar Notch might not immediately spring to mind, but an artist on a mission there has made it happen.

In the midst of a main street that boasts only a handful of businesses, the Renaissance Fine Arts & Coffee House offers not only a great cup of coffee, but artwork from all over the world, each piece with a story to tell.

Owner Kendal Hancock, who opened the business in 2016, admits the cafe is now only rarely open to during regular hours, but he is usually there to open the door for those who would like to stop for a cup of coffee and a look back into history.

Those who visit the cafe are often mesmerized by its eclectic offering, intending to stay for a few minutes, but instead remaining for hours noting that time has flown by.

Hancock and his wife, Fouzia, have offered the venue to friends and family for events such as birthday parties and showers. On those nights in addition to high-end coffee being available, Fouzia can be found at the stove cooking international favorites with recipes she learned as she travelled the world.

Look back in history

Hancock’s story goes back to his childhood in Texas, where is parents instilled in him a sense of perseverance and confidence that would set the stage for the rest of his life.

At about the age of 9, Hancock’s father taught him how to weld, and he began working with his dad on welding and other projects.

After graduating from high school, he worked at a variety of jobs including plant engineer for American Glassworks, many times supervising others.

Hancock said if there was one thing that he could tell his younger self it would be to get an education.

So somewhat limited because he lacked a college degree, when he was about 50, Hancock – who always had a great respect for the military – took a job as a civilian running a gym on an Army base in Baghdad.

One of the first thing he did as head of that gym was to hang an American flag on the wall and ask soldiers to not only sign it, but also to provide a photo to be hung next to it.

More than 200 signatures now adorn the flag as it is featured prominently as one enters the cafe.

In addition, Hancock invites any veteran to provide a photo of himself or herself in uniform to be displayed near the flag.

Hancock also looks back on meeting Fouzia when he was on a break from his job at the gym in Baghdad.

He remembers meeting her in France, where the couple spent days in Paris and enjoyed its unique culinary offerings.

Back from Paris

After Hancock left his job in Baghdad, the couple settled in Nice, France, right across the street from the Promenade that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

Hancock loved the chance to tool around the beautiful area on his bike, but he missed the United States and the people here. He had a vision of moving to a spot within two hours of New York City where he could display art and share his passion for it with others.

He laughs as he talks about the real estate agent who showed him multiple listings, none of which Hancock liked.

“He said he would show me one more and that would be it,” he said, laughing.

And so the real estate agent suggested the Sugar Notch property.

“When we drove up to it, I remember thinking, ‘This is it,’” Hancock said.

The property, which had previously been home to The Stumble Inn, had seen better days and was not much to look at – except, Hancock said, for the floor.

The Terrazzo floor with its intricate design is what exactly what he had envisioned.

So in 2005, the couple moved to Sugar Notch and begun living in an apartment above the cafe.

It took Hancock nearly 10 years to set up the cafe and ready it to be opened.

And although the business didn’t turn out the way it was originally envisioned, Hancock finds success in the chance to bring culture and history to others.

Rich art

Hancock combined his love for welding and his love for art to design metal art and glasswork, which provide a sense of movement and emotion.

His metal designs dot the periphery of the cafe, with a piece titled “September Grief,” sitting in the center of the cafe’s middle room — a piece done as a tribute to first responders after 9/11.

Also very prominently displayed at the cafe are the paintings of Zolitia Sverdlove, which are colorful reflections of the California landscape and the emotions of people living there.

Hancock had always admired the artwork during Sverdlove’s lifetime, so after her death in 2009, when he found out that her brother was storing her early work in less than desirable conditions, he was determined to save them.

He made not one, but three trips to New York with a truck to bring the paintings back.

The cafe also displays newspaper articles from Hancock’s life, which reflect his evolution as a person and an artist, and books filled with pictures and descriptions of events in his life — from his childhood through his marriage.

Hancock said he and his wife are determined to create a rich atmosphere at the cafe.

Pointing to one of the tables in the middle room, he said, “If you want to ask your girlfriend to marry you, you can come here and have an intimate conversation. I could put on whatever music that you like. You could sit for as long as you need.”