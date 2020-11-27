🔊 Listen to this

Homicide suspect Jeremy Gittens, accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in Wilkes-Barre more than nine months ago, remains jailed at the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City.

Gittens, 39, of North Landon Avenue, Kingston, was captured by U.S. Marshals at a residence in Queens, NYC, on March 14, on an arrest warrant charging him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and two counts of robbery.

City police and Luzerne County detectives allege Gittens fatally shot Ryan McGovern, 32, of Plains Township, and injured Susan Sarin, of Wilkes-Barre, inside a 2001 Honda as they drove on Schuler Street on March 4.

Investigators allege the shooting was retaliation by Gittens who felt he was ripped off when he bought methamphetamine from McGovern on March 2. Sarin survived a gunshot wound to her leg.

The arrest warrant was signed by District Judge Rick Cronauer on March 5.

Since Gittens’ capture, he has made one appearance before a judge in Queens Criminal Court when he was charged by New York authorities with being a fugitive from justice.

Gittens’ next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 30 in Queens Criminal Court, according to online court records.

District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said the coronavirus pandemic and health concerns have delayed court proceedings against Gittens.

The only movement on Gittens’ case in Luzerne County was the appointment of a conflict lawyer to defend Gittens.

An online New York City Department of Correction’s inmate search list Gittens is housed in an infirmary at Rikers Island.