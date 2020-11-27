Victim tells police suspect told him robbery was a gang initiation

WRIGHT TWP. — Township police arrested a man they say robbed another man during what was described as a meeting for sex on Thursday.

Barry Eugene Young Jr., 24, known as Chubby Wubby, entered the passenger seat of a vehicle occupied by the victim in the parking lot of Weis Markets on Route 309 and brandished a handgun while demanding cash, according to court records.

The victim told police he was meeting a man for sex when he was robbed, court records say.

Young, of Leesburg, Fla, was arrested at a residence in Blakley in Lackawanna County where he was staying.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery in the Weis Market parking lot at about 4:42 p.m.

The victim told police he met a man on a social media site and arranged to meet on Woodbyne Drive for sex. At the last minute, the other man changed the location to the market’s parking lot.

Police said the victim reported the man, identified as Young, showed up in a Jeep and got into his Honda Accord, saying, “Hello,” and his friends call him Chubby Wubby.

The victim claimed Young then said, “I’m sorry I have to do this, but I’m getting initiated into a gang,” while brandishing a handgun, the complaint says.

Young allegedly told the victim if he didn’t do has he says, other gang members would shoot up his vehicle, and instructed the victim to empty his wallet.

Police in the complaint said Young exited the victim’s vehicle with $400 before driving away in the Jeep.

Police traced the Jeep to a residence in Scranton and learned from the vehicle owner she had loaned the Jeep to her brother, who was with Young for most of Thursday.

Young was dropped off at a residence in Blakely before the Jeep was returned to the owner, the complaint says.

Police allege the Young told the owner’s brother he needed to meet someone in Mountain Top to pick up money.

Police say they recovered a .380-caliber handgun from the Blakely residence.

Young was arraigned Friday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of robbery, recklessly endangering another person and criminal use of communication facility. Malloy jailed Young at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as a threat to society and poses a flight risk.