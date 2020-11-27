🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a fight at a residence on Horton Street arrested a man after allegedly finding a handgun and more than 100 ecstasy pills in his pockets on Thursday.

Michael D. Houston, 44, of Collins Street, Wilkes-Barre, allegedly told officers the pills were vitamins.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to 259 Horton St. just before 6:30 p.m. for a fight on the front porch and encountered an intoxicated Houston bleeding from his mouth.

Houston denied he was in a fight.

Officers spoke with Houston’s ex-girlfriend and another woman from an adjacent residence.

Houston’s ex-girlfriend told officers she has a protection-from abuse order against Houston that he keeps violating. The other woman told officers she doesn’t know Houston who just showed up and walked into her residence, the complaint says.

Police said Houston was wanted by Scranton police on a PFA violation.

Houston was allegedly found with a .380-caliber handgun with six rounds in the magazine, $415 and a sandwich bag containing a total of 108 pills that were suspected to be MDMA.

Police in the complaint reported Houston initially claimed he purchased the firearm from someone off the street for $100, but retracted that story to say he found the handgun he needed for protection. Houston also claimed the pills were vitamins, the complaint says.

Houston was arraigned Friday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also charged with violating a PFA.

Malloy jailed Houston at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $300,000 total bail.