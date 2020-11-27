🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Friday that there were 250 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and four new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 9,238; the death count is at 267.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 5,043 cases and 231 deaths; Monroe County has 3,180 cases and 141 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,360 new cases on Friday, in addition to 8,425 new cases reported Thursday, for a two-day total of 15,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 343,614.

There are 4,087 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 877 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13-Nov. 19, stood at 11.1%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, is 464,069 with 38,851 positive cases. There were 58,103 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 25 and 57,971 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 26.

As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 25, there were 118 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Thursday Nov. 26, there were 21 new deaths reported for a total of 10,234 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 15,869 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,786,075 individuals who have tested negative to date.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 33,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,553 cases among employees, for a total of 40,500 at 1,249 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 6,459 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.