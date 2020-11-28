🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — When it meets next week City Council will have a short agenda of three items.

Mayor George Brown has three resolutions listed for the Dec. 3 meeting:

• A new checking account with PNC Bank for the administration of Health Department grants.

• The sale of 219-223 E. Northampton St. to Lisette Navarro for $3,500.

• The issuance of a $3 million Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note for 2021 to the lowest responsible bidder.

The city annually takes out a TRAN to fund operations for the first few months of the year until it begins to receive tax payments and revenues, The note, including premium and interest, is paid off at the end of the year.

The pending property sale would take a vacant lot at the corner of Park Avenue and East Northampton Street off the city’s hands and return it to the tax rolls. The parcel has been advertised for sale at the appraised value of $3,500 on the city’s website.

The parcel is adjacent to another lot owned by the city at the corner of East Northampton and South Welles streets. In August the city hired a contractor to demolish a vacant, triple-block house at 209-211-213 E. Northampton St.

The eyesore was the first in a series of blighted properties the mayor and his administration identified for demolition. The others were the former PanAm Silk Mills Inc. property at 773 S. Franklin St. and a fire-damaged double-block at 21-23 Walnut St.

The city is advertising the South Franklin Street property for sale at an appraised value of $65,000.

Council will hold its combined work session and public meeting on line at City Hall. However, there will be no public attendance out of concern for the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city and Luzerne County. Information on how to view and participate in the online meeting will be available at the city web site, wilkes-barre.city.