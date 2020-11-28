Small Business Saturday kicks off with Pop-Up Shops

🔊 Listen to this

Larry Newman, Diamond City Partnership executive director, right, addresses the audience following the ribbon cutting ceremony on the 2020 Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Pop-Up Shops. Left to right: Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown, Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, Lindsay Griffin, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce COO/VP, and Newman.

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown does the honors of cutting the ribbon at the 2020 Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Pop-Up Shops at the Square. Front row, left to right: Jennifer Lema, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson; Mayor Brown, Mike Belusko, Wilkes-Barre City councilman. Back row: Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce executive director; Lindsay Griffin, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce COO/VP; Larry Newman, Diamond City Parternship executive director.

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown is shown thanking the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce and Diamon City Partnership in unveiling the grand opening of the 2020 Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Pop-Up Shops on the Square. Wilkes-Barre Chamber COO/VP Lindsay Griffin is in the background.

Mike Watts gives a helping hand decorating his wife Amber’s pop-up stand on the Public Square at the 2020 Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Holiday Pop-Up Market Pop-Up Shops on Small Business Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown cut the ribbon and officially ushered in the 2020 Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Pop-Up Shops on Public Square on Saturday morning.

Scattered across the Square were a series of small kiosks, each housing a local small business for the next two weeks with the idea of giving shoppers a safe place to shop for the holidays, while also providing a boost to some of the area’s small businesses.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of this city,” Brown said after cutting the ribbon. “With the pandemic, some of them may be in danger of shutting down — we can’t let that happen.”

Brown was joined by a host of local leaders and officials in making this new-look Holiday Pop-Up Shop happen, including vice president and COO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Lindsay Griffin, and Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman.

“Typically we do our pop-up shops out of a vacant storefront here in the city, but with the pandemic and safety in mind, we’ve shifted to an open-air marketplace this year,” Newman said. “The holiday season is so important for our local businesses, especially this year.”

The shops were spread out across the Square to prevent a build-up of people, and masks were required at all times.

A variety of different businesses were represented on Saturday, including some businesses that have been operating for years, and some, like 3Buds, who just opened up their Wyoming location last week.

“A local farm had some hemp and didn’t know what to do with it, so we took it off their hands,” said Hunter Smetana, who was representing 3 Buds along with Dominic Grandinetti on Saturday.

The new shop is located on Wyoming Avenue, and Smetana acknowledged the challenges they faced in trying to open up a new store in the midst of a pandemic.

“We had to go and get a waiver from the state just to open,” Smetana said. “But we’re here now, and we’re open for business.”

Other businesses on the Square included Kaki Intimates, League SVn and Pittston Popcorn, with Stephen Kolbeck quick to credit his wife as the driving force behind the business.

“It was my wife’s idea; she got all this organized,” Kolbeck said. “I was just more than happy to jump on board.”

Kolbeck said that the pandemic had hit their business mainly in that they were unable to go to many of the local festivals and vendor fairs, a sentiment echoed by most of the pop-up shop owners, and by Newman, as well.

“We’ve seen that most of our local businesses have their sales decrease by half this year,” Newman said. “That’s why it was so important to put this together, to support small businesses and helping them reach new customers.”