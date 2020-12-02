🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As Mayor George Brown and his administration review suggestions for a new budget, city council members who opposed the previous proposal wait for a reply.

Councilwoman Beth Gilbert McBride and councilman John Marconi did not attend the private meeting Brown convened Monday in his office at City Hall, but said council Vice Chairman Tony Brooks offered their input.

McBride, Marconi and Brooks rejected Brown’s proposed $53.2 million balanced, general fund budget last month, taking aim at his doubling of the annual recycling and sewer fees to $100 in order to raise $2 million in revenues. They offered a list of alternatives to the higher fees that were initially turned down, leaving Brown to warn of layoffs and cuts in services.

The suggestions included wage freezes, increasing the Payment in lieu of Taxes contributed by non-profits such as Geisinger, King’s College and Wilkes University, reducing the estimated $900,000 budgeted for overtime and creating databases for rental units and the fines issued for Code Enforcement and Health Department violations.

“I’m hoping they had a change of heart,” McBride said Tuesday.

McBride said the day after council’s 3-2 vote on Nov. 19 prevented the ordinance on the proposed budget from proceeding to a second and final reading she reached out to City Administrator Charlie McCormick and reiterated her willingness to reach a compromise to prevent layoffs. Brooks and Marconi also expressed their willingness to work toward a compromise.

Brown last week said he would meet with Brooks, representing the budget opponents, and city council Chairman Bill Barrett, who along with city councilman Mike Belusko supported the budget, in an effort to reach some common ground on finding a way to fund the city’s operation.

The invite was limited to the city council leaders so a three-person quorum wasn’t reached and the meeting could remain private in accord with the state Sunshine Law.

McBride and Marconi said they spoke with Brooks after the Monday meeting.

“One other item that Tony and I talked about, it was put on the table,” Marconi said. He declined to say what it is, but added he was “very pleased that they’re looking into it.”