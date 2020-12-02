🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — One person has been transported to an area hospital after crashing a car into a Garfield Street residence on Tuesday evening.

According to Nanticoke City police officer Mike Derwin, responders were called around 4:45 p.m. to the area of 7 Garfield St., where a vehicle had crashed into the side of the residence.

No one inside the home was injured at the time of the crash, according to Derwin. There’s still no word as to what may have caused the crash, with further details likely not coming until officers can interview the driver of the vehicle. The driver’s identity has not been released.

In addition to police and emergency responders, officials from the Nanticoke City Code Enforcement office were also on scene to assess the damage caused to the structure of the house. Crews were seen putting up support beams to prevent the side of the house from collapsing while the vehicle was pulled out of the wall.