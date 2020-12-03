Wilkes-Barre launches new safety protocols as COVID-19 cases rise

WILKES-BARRE — Public access will be restricted at some city buildings and new safety protocols take effect today at City Hall with the rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Within the 18702 zip code for Wilkes-Barre, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 1,270 positive cases of the novel coronavirus as of Dec. 1. On Nov. 20, the PADOH reported 865 positive cases. The additional 405 cases amounted to an approximate 47 % increase during that 11-day period.

Off limits to the public are:

• The Department of Public Works Headquarters at 3 Conyngham Ave.

• The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Headquarters at 15 N. Washington St.

• The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department stations: Headquarters at 20-22 E. Ross St.; South Station at 313 High St.; and Hollenback Station at 1020 N. Washington St.

“We want to safeguard our employees,” Mayor George Brown said Wednesday as he announced new safety measures following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Effective Thursday at City Hall:

• All visitors and employees must enter the building from the parking lot/rear entrance.

• Proper mask use, temperature checks, symptom evaluation and travel screening will be conducted for anyone entering City Hall.

• There will be no public access to City Hall restrooms.

• Visitors will be restricted to access for services on the 1st floor only. The city continues to provide full services. Employees will assist visitors seeking services from offices on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors. City Hall hours remain Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

• All visitors and employees must exit City Hall through the East Market Street doors.

CityMark Credit Union members must use the North Washington Street entrance to enter and exit when doing transactions. CityMark suggests that members use the drive-through at their new office at 225 S. River St. in Plains Township.

Residents are encouraged to use the city’s secure payment drop-off box located outside the North Washington Street entrance to City Hall. Residents requesting a receipt for payments should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. No cash payments will be accepted.

Checks and money orders made payable to the City of Wilkes-Barre will be accepted for payment of:

• Wilkes-Barre City property tax.

• Parking tickets.

• Quality of life violation tickets.

• Wilkes-Barre City recycling fee.

• Wilkes-Barre City sewer maintenance fee.

Checks and money orders made payable to the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority, WVSA, will be accepted for payment of Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority Fees.

Additionally, parking tickets can be paid online at www.epay.cityhallsystems.com.

Payments for the Wilkes-Barre City Recycling fee, the Wilkes-Barre City Sewer Maintenance fee and the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority fee can also be paid online at www.wvsa.org. Payments can also be sent to: Wilkes-Barre City Tax Office, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. The postmark date will be accepted as the payment date.