KINGSTON — The Kingston Municipal Building and the borough’s fire headquarters will be closed for the remainder of the year, effective immediately, according to a release from the borough.

Residents can make an appointment to meet with staff if necessary, though.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon by way of a press release from the borough, which said that the offices would still be staffed through the week, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on each weekday.

The borough asks that anyone who feels as though they have a “necessary or compelling need” to meet in person with a staff member, they can contact the office to make an appointment either by phone at 570-288-4576, ext. 112, or by emailing [email protected] Those who do make an appointment will be required to wear a mask and and follow social distancing guidelines.

All public access to the fire headquarters is prohibited.

Residential and commercial permit applications can be found at the borough’s website, www.kingstonpa.org. Contact the borough if you need to file a permit but do not have internet access and one will be mailed to you.

A drop box has been placed outside of the front and side entrance to the municipal building for permit applications, tax payments, parking ticket payments or other correspondence. Property tax payments must be made via check or money order, and a receipt will be mailed.

Correspondence can also be mailed directly to the building at 500 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, 18704-3681.

For non-emergency police business, call 570-288-3674. Non-emergency fire business can go to 570-288-3674, and finally those with business at the magistrate’s office located in the municipal building can call 570-287-2800.