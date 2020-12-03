🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A record 362 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in Luzerne C0unty and 10 more have died, the Department of Health reported.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 10,460; the death count is at 304.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 5,470 cases and 233 deaths; Monroe County has 3,6637 cases and 155 deaths.

“This is the reality of where cases are in Pennsylvania,” said Nate Wardle, spokesperson for the Department of Health. “That is why it is so important for people to take the steps we are discussing. This includes staying home, downloading the COVID Alert PA app, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.”

“At this point it is primarily all community spread.”

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 11,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 386,837.

This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 4,982 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,048 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.

The health department reported a total of 10,944 deaths from COVID-19, an increase of 187 from the previous day.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20-Nov. 26 stood at 11.7%.

The Associated Press reported that the Capitol complex in Harrisburg will close to the public until further notice because of the statewide surge in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday.

The closure order takes effect Monday and will apply to all interior venues in the Capitol. Rallies, tours, choir performances, receptions and other public gatherings will be canceled, the Department of General Services said.

The governor’s office and General Assembly will continue to operate, with access limited to employees and others with credentials, the agency said.

The Capitol is closing amid sharp increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths statewide and across the nation.

Pennsylvania is averaging 6,800 new virus cases per day, up 23% in two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Hospitals are coping with a surge in COVID-19 patients, with more than 80% of the state’s ICU beds now occupied. Deaths in Pennsylvania have more than doubled since Nov. 18 to an average of 94 per day.