WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood School Board unanimously elected Barry Boone as president at Thursday’s annual re-organization meeting, replacing James Costello, who then joked about cutting his smart phone data plan “90%” because he would no longer get the countless calls from Superintendent Robert Mehalick the job entails. The board also elected Stacy Haddix vice president.

The board moved immediately into a work session followed by the regular monthly meeting, with Mehalick announcing that winter sports will be conducted but will have a staggered start to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and to make sure all safety protocols can be refined and put in place.

“We were expecting a delay” he said, “but that delay has not come, the PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association) is moving forward, all local districts are moving forward, and Crestwood is the last local district to put up policies of winter sports.”

Boys and girls basketball teams can begin conditioning Dec. 7, Wrestling and Cheerleading Dec. 14, and junior high sports Jan. 4, Mehalick said. He stressed all plans are subject to change depending on the status of the pandemic.

The district will also hold its second annual senior citizens holiday breakfast this year on Dec. 20, though due to the pandemic it will be a drive-through event. “We want all of our seniors to come out so we can give a little bit of our gratitude back to those people who have done so much for this district,” Mehalick said.

During the voting, the board approved winter sport coaches:

Wrestling — Darren Testa head varsity coach at $7,464, Paul Ashton assistant varsity and junior varsity at $4,880, Ron Jeckell assistant varsity and head junior high at $4,880, and Joe Parsons assistant junior high at $4,199.

Girls Basketball — Don Hopkins Sr. head varsity at $7,464, Donny Hopkins Jr. assistant varsity and junior varsity at $4,880, Robbie Hopkins assistant varsity and head junior high at $4,880, and Ashley Zearfoss assistant junior high at $4,199.

Boys Basketball — Mark Atherton head varsity at $7,464, Jim Lavan assistant varsity at $4,880, Mike Boutanos assistant varsity and head junior high at $4,880 and Jeff Bellas assistant junior high at $4,199.