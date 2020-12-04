🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A Kingston man is facing charges after police say he was burning rubbish at a Kingston home.

Mark Louis Mott, 60, is facing one count of first degree arson, one count of second degree arson, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of dangerous burning.

These charges come after police responded on Wednesday to reports that a man was burning items on the side of a Kingston residence, located on South Landon Avenue.

When police responded on scene, a witness told them a man, known to her as “Mark,” had been setting small rubbish fires on “the south side of a residence.” The witness said there were approximately 12 fires set over the course of the year.

The responding officers saw a pile of burnt debris, and contacted the Pennsylvania State Police for a fire marshal, who determined the fire was deliberately set.

On Wednesday evening, officers arrest Mott, who was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo, who set bail for Mott at $100,000 straight cash.

Mott remained locked up on Thursday for lack of bail

