It’s simple: Sign waiver, suit up, smash things

Old laptops, trophies and bottles lined up in the rage room to be destroyed by ragers.

The rage room has monitors and projectors for you to destroy with hammers and crowbars.

‘Smash it’ is seen painted on the wall inside Rage at The Hatchet Factory.

New and old TVs, computers, printers, microwaves and speakers are supplied for your rage.

A couple of hammers and a crowbar are some of the weapons available in Rage at The Hatchet Factory.

FORTY FORT — The Hatchet Factory opened a little over a year ago, but they’ve already expanded with a new attraction.

It is, you might say, all the rage.

Rage at The Hatchet Factory gives visitors an opportunity to take their aggressions out on inanimate objects.

In short, they get to smash things.

“The area really doesn’t have enough venues where people can come out and just have a good time,” co-owner Denise Ogurkis said. “We wanted to bring something to the community other than a retail store.”

The new rage room is certainly more than a retail store. People who have the opportunity to rage out to the music of their choice, and they get to destroy a variety of items.

“After signing waivers and putting on their suit, people can come in, pick their weapon and music of choice,” Ogurskis said. “We have everything from TVs, printers microwaves, computers, telephones, plates, cups, vases, windshields, windows and people can bring their own junk.”

The Hatchet Factory, joined by the rage room provides a comfortable environment for people in the area to get out of the house and have a fun night out.

The Hatchet Factory is BYOB, but the Rage Room does not allow alcohol.

“We want friends and families to come together, even in these crazy times, to come and have fun, let out a little anxiety and have some camaraderie and competition,” Ogurkis said. “People need to be able to get out and have a place that they can go too that is safe. We follow protocols and our sanitation is up to par.”

Rage at The Hatchet Factory is right next door and connected to The Hatchet Factory, which opened in August of 2019. The venues are open Thursday through Sunday with varying hours.

“It made perfect sense. We have the clientele over at The Hatchet Factory that come in. Sometimes they are shy at first but by the end they are into it and celebrating,” Ogurskis said. “It just made sense that those same people would want to come in and rage out, get rid of some stress and our tag line is “it’s better than therapy.”