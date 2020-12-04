🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Friday at this home in the 200-bock of Ridge Street.

Nanticoke City Fire Department was dispatched around 1:50 a.m. to battle the blaze. A fire department spokesperson said the firefighters had to transition from an offensive attack to defensive because of the intensity of the fire. Part of the roof had collapsed on the building.

A man was the lone occupant of the building. The fire department said he was contacted by Red Cross, but is staying with a neighbor temporarily.

Neighboring fire departments assisting at the scene were Newport Township, Hanover Township, Kingston/Forty Fort, and Plymouth Borough.

A State Police fire marshal is at the scene investigating to determine e the cause of the fire.