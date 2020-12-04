🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday reported 298 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count is at 327.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 10,758.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 5,588 cases and 233 deaths; Monroe County has 3,802 cases and 158 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 11,763 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 398,600.

This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.

There are 5,071 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20–Nov. 26, stood at 11.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, is 394,200 with 50,583 positive cases. There were 72,199 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Dec. 3.

This is the highest number of test results reported to date.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, there were 169 new deaths reported for a total of 11,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 20,062 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,893,321 individuals who have tested negative to date.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 37,946 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,124 cases among employees, for a total of 45,070 at 1,316 distinct facilities in 65 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,900 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,269 of our total cases are among health care workers.

