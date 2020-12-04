🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Bishop Joseph Bambera announced Friday that parishes in the Diocese of Scranton can hae Christmas Vigil Mass — Masses held the day before a holy day or Sunday that still meet attendance requirements — as early as 2 p.m. on Dec. 24. That’s two hours earlier than is usually allowed.

Secretary of Communications Eric Deabill issued the following media release:

In alignment with the Holy See and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Divine Worship, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera has granted permission for Christmas Vigil Masses in parishes across the Diocese of Scranton to begin as early as 2:00 p.m. on December 24, 2020.

The scheduling of an earlier Mass in a parish would not replace the traditionally scheduled Vigil Masses but would be in addition to those held in previous years. Pastors in the 11 counties that encompass the Diocese of Scranton can make individual decisions on Christmas Mass schedules based upon the pastoral needs of their community and the parish’s ability to properly staff and sanitize churches in accordance with Diocesan guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Traditionally, the first Christmas Vigil Mass is held at 4:00 p.m. For Christmas 2020, given the “grave cause that exists in the midst of the current pandemic,” allowing parishes the option to add an earlier Christmas Eve Mass will allow more individuals to participate in the celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ.

Parishes that are not currently using a reservation system are encouraged to plan ahead for crowds since Christmas liturgies are traditionally well-attended. Parishes have also been encouraged to share/publish the Mass times for nearby parishes to allow for the greatest number of options for those desiring to celebrate Mass.

“This Christmas will be like no other as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is important that we remember the entire Advent season is a time of love, joy and peace. Because of the coronavirus, many people in our communities have been isolated, lonely and sickened. But Christmas is a time of hope. We are reminded that God gives us hope because he sent his son, Jesus, into our midst. We all need hope right now and Jesus Christ and His birth in Bethlehem gives us that hope,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said.

As a reminder, the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses remains in effect in the Diocese of Scranton and throughout Pennsylvania. The Diocese of Scranton will continue to broadcast the daily Mass from the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton on CTV: Catholic Television and across the Diocese of Scranton’s social media platforms. Many parishes will continue to livestream their own individual Masses, including Christmas Masses.

All COVID-19 health and safety protocols must continue to be maintained, including mandatory mask wearing, physical distancing of at least six feet between family members of the same household and cleaning and sanitizing protocols in between each Mass. All liturgical guidelines for Masses in the Diocese of Scranton during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the Diocese of Scranton website.