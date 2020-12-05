🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre ZIP code of 18702 was by far the Luzerne County hot spot for new COVID-19 cases this week, according to state data.

The state reported 194 new cases in that code from Nov. 27 through Friday. The next highest number of new cases was in the Kingston code of 18704, which reported 118 new cases. The third highest was in the Hazleton 18201 code, with 102 new cases. Rounding out the top four was the Dallas code of 18612 with 99 new cases.

Those four codes have had the four highest tallies of new cases every week since the current surge took off in the first week of November. Of the 41 ZIP codes tracked by the Times Leader that are all or partially in Luzerne County, every other code was below 50 new cases this week.

Among the remaining codes, 16 had between 10 and 49 new cases. Three codes reported no new cases, though data on the total number of cases for two of those is redacted, meaning there have been one to four cases overall in those codes.