HAZLETON — Jignesh Sheth, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of The Wright Center for Community Health, said Friday that a new COVID-19 mobile testing unit in Hazleton will hopefully alleviate the burdens in the Greater Hazleton Area, where so many families have struggled with coronavirus this year.

“With many area residents living in multi-generational households, or employed in nearby manufacturing facilities that can be especially vulnerable to spread of the virus, accessible COVID-19 testing and support is critical,” Dr. Sheth said.

The Wright Center for Community Health will officially launch its new COVID-19 mobile testing unit in Hazleton, one of the cities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Wright Center’s team of bilingual, English- and Spanish-speaking clinicians will perform COVID-19 testing and medical evaluations in the Hazleton city parking lot at the corner of East Chestnut and South Pine streets.

Mask-wearing and social-distancing will be mandatory at all events.

“The mobile unit is a way to bring healthcare into the heart of local communities, specifically those with under-served populations,” said Dr. Sheth. “Some of the most common barriers to proper care throughout the pandemic have been language barriers, safety fears or lack of access to clinics.”

The mobile testing unit will offer two different types of COVID-19 testing: a 15-minute, rapid-result antigen nasal swab and a deeper nasal test known as PCR, which produces results in 48 hours to 10 days (depending on lab volume).

Following evaluations, medical staff will determine which test to use based on patient risk, symptoms and exposure.

The new mobile medical unit — appropriately named Driving Better Health — is one of The Wright Center’s many efforts to help stop the spread of virus in the most affected and most vulnerable regions of NEPA through early detection, quarantine and medical care for those who have contracted the virus.

The event is supported by Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat.

Individuals interested in getting a COVID-19 test can pre-register online at — TheWrightCenter.org, or by calling 570-230-0019. Walk-ups are also welcome.

Photo identification is required and those with insurance are asked to bring their cards. However, no one will be turned away for lack of insurance or inability to pay.

Driving Better Health will also provide a platform for additional catch-up vaccination clinics that offer routine inoculations for children and adults, as well as the eventual dissemination of a COVID vaccine when one becomes available.

The first routine vaccine catch-up clinic will be on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hazleton Area School District.

About the unit

The 34-foot unit has been customized into a true mobile clinic on wheels with support from $372,000 in funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The Driving Better Health initiative in Hazleton is also supported by the CDC Foundation through a $112,000 grant from Cargill.

It will be staffed by a multidisciplinary primary care team of Wright Center clinicians who will:

• Provide community-immersed, nondiscriminatory, open access to healthcare in high-impact areas

• Conduct systematized contact tracing of the virus in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health

• Provide a full spectrum of preventive and diagnostic services, such as COVID-19 symptom screening and virus testing conducted with either rapid-result antigen tests or PCR nasopharyngeal swabs that are sent out for analysis, based on patient needs assessment

• Share public health education to promote awareness of contact precautions and quarantining guidance consistent with CDC guidelines

• Distribute personal protective equipment (PPE)

Eventually, Driving Better Health will offer pop-up dental clinics and routine primary care services throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne and Pike counties.

For upcoming events and more information, visit: The Wright Center for Community Health’s Facebook page, or call 570-230-0019.