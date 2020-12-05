🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count remains at 327.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 11,071.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 5,729 cases and 234 deaths; Monroe County has 3,918 cases and 159 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 12,884 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 411,484.

This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases, the latest in a series of record-breaking daily totals.

There are 5,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27–Dec. 3, stood at 14.4%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, is 405,631, with 59,817 positive cases. There were 70,469 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Dec. 4.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, there were 149 new deaths reported for a total of 11,262 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 22,150 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,911,640 individuals who have tested negative to date.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 38,852 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,135 cases among employees, for a total of 45,987 at 1,327 distinct facilities in 65 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 6,931 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,455 of our total cases are among health care workers.