HANOVER TWP. — The Township Municipal Building and Hanover Township Fire Headquarters are closed to public access through Dec. 31 due to sharp increases in the count of local infections of COVID-19, officials said Friday.

The business offices will remain open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., however, to serve all public needs. If there is a necessary or compelling need to meet with a member of staff, it can be arranged by appointment only by calling one of the office numbers below. Any member of the public entering the Municipal Building during this time will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

All public access to fire headquarters is prohibited.

All residential and commercial permit applications are available at www.hanovertownship.org. For those who do not have internet access, the township will mail all necessary documents or arrange for our staff to meet them at an entry point to the Municipal Building. They will make every effort to process applications or matters within 48 hours of receipt.

Permit applications, tax payments and all correspondence requiring our attention can be dropped off at the Hanover Township Municipal Building or mailed to 1267 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township PA, 18706. There is a drop box located at the front entrance to the Municipal Building.

All payments will be accepted only in the forms of check and money order. A receipt will be mailed for all property tax payments.

For all emergencies please dial 911.

For all non-emergency police business, please call 570-825-1254. For all non-emergency fire business, please dial 570-371-3888. Garbage and recycling can be reached at 570-825-1257. For township business dial 570-825-1241 or 570-825-1273. All other numbers can be found at www.hanovertownship.org.