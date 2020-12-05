🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A recent study done by The Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development at Wilkes University was prepared to shed light on disparities in COVID-19 impacts across gender, age, racial, and other relevant demographic groups.

“The Institute realizes regional leaders will need reliable information, unbiased fact-based analysis, and real-time data to make the tough decisions necessary for a successful economic recovery,” said Teri Ooms, The Institute’s Executive Director. “These decisions will need to be data-driven and The Institute is answering the call.”

Ooms said the region needs a well-defined path forward and she strongly believes that a comprehensive COVID-19 data and research initiative will be critical in this process.

“Research has shown that health outcomes are closely related to socioeconomic factors, called social determinants of health, said Andrew Chew, Institute Senior Research & Policy analyst. “Prior research by The Institute found that this relationship between socioeconomic factors and health outcomes was at least as strong in Northeastern Pennsylvania as it is statewide.”

As such, Chew said there is reason to believe COVID-19 would have disparate impacts across groups — especially as pre-existing health conditions have been widely understood as being associated with higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recognized that these disparities are occurring, and have identified several factors contributing to this increased risk:

• Discrimination, in systems such as health care, housing, education, criminal justice, and finance.

• Healthcare access and utilization, such as disparities in insurance coverage and barriers to getting care such as transportation, child care, language barriers, or historical or current discrimination.

• Occupation, including some racial and ethnic minority group over-representation in certain essential work settings.

• Educational, income, and wealth gaps.

• Housing, including overcrowded living situations and greater risk of eviction and homelessness.

Chew said the report presents statewide data on COVID-19 cases and deaths by age, gender, race, and Hispanic/Latino ethnicity to understand how these groups vary in burden of COVID-19 infections.

Furthermore, Chew said the secondary economic impacts of the pandemic can also be considered for demographic groups. While many past recessions have had disparities in their impact on different populations across racial, educational, or geographic lines, the current economic environment has many complicating factors that could exacerbate these differences. Examples include highly disparate impacts of mitigation efforts on different industries and impact of virtual schooling on workers’ childcare needs.

Having an understanding of which groups may be disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 disease itself or economic impacts of the pandemic will help communities respond appropriately, particularly when historically marginalized or vulnerable populations face worse impacts.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been signs of disparities in COVID-19 infections across demographic groups.

COVID-19 impacts

for demographic groups

Statewide data is reported for COVID-19 cases and deaths by several demographic indicators. Data presented in this section represents the cumulative statewide totals for cases and deaths from the start of the pandemic through November 16, 2020. Detailed demographic breakdowns for granular geographies were not readily available for this report.

Gender: Men make up 49 percent of the total statewide population, per 2019 American Community Survey estimates, compared with 51 percent women. Women made up a slightly larger share of known COVID-19 cases, with 54.2 percent compared to 45.8 percent of cases that were men among cases where the sex of the patient was known. Table1

Nonetheless, the share of COVID-19 deaths among men and women very closely reflected the population as a whole.

Age: Among younger age groups, there is a much lower share of identified cases and deaths. While youth under age 20 make up over 23 percent of the statewide population, they account for only 12 percent of known cases and no known deaths from COVID-19.

For adults aged 20 to 59, the share of cases among each age group is somewhat higher than that age group’s share of the total population. However, the share of deaths in these age ranges is low, increasing with age to the 50 to 59 age cohort, which accounts for 13.5 percent of all state residents, 14.7 percent of all COVID-19 cases, and 4.7 percent of all COVID-19 deaths.

Among adults 60 to 79, the reverse is true: these age groups account for a relatively low share of COVID-19 cases relative to their share of the total population but a larger share of deaths. The 60 to 69 age group is 13 percent of the total statewide population, but only 11.4 percent of identified cases and 13.5 percent of deaths. The 70 to 79 age range accounts for eight percent of the total population but only seven percent of all COVID-19 cases and 21.6 percent of deaths. Table 2

“One explanation for these opposing patterns could be that adults of working age are more likely to be working outside the home or otherwise interacting with others outside their households on a daily basis, leading them to have a higher infection risk, while adults aged 60 to 79 may have a lower risk of transmission if they are retired and/or leave home infrequently,” Chew said. “While older adults living at home may have lower risk of exposure, it is widely understood that risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 increases rapidly with age and certain chronic health conditions.”

Chew explained that this is consistent with the rapid spike seen in the ratio of deaths to cases reported across these age ranges: among those aged 50 to 59, there is one reported death for every 88 reported cases, this increases to 1 death per 25 cases among those 60 to 69 and 1 death per 10 cases in the 70 to 79 age group.

Finally, adults aged 80 and older make up 4.7 percent of the total statewide population, but eight percent of COVID-19 infections and nearly 58 percent of deaths. Among this age group, there is approximately one death for every four known cases.

The heightened rate of COVID-19 cases among this group compared to adults aged 60 to 79 could be due to a higher share of adults aged 80 and older living in congregate care settings, which have been the site of significant transmission.

Race & ethnicity

White residents statewide account for just under 80 percent of the population, and just under 75 percent of cases and deaths. Black residents account for a disproportionate share of both cases and deaths relative to their share of the population: 20.2 percent of cases where race was reported, and 19 percent of deaths, compared to 11.4 of the population statewide.

A large share of cases — about 43 percent — had no race reported, so these findings should be viewed with caution. It is not known whether cases with an unreported race reflect the same breakdowns of cases with a race reported.

An even larger share of cases, 66 percent, did not report whether the patient was or was not of Hispanic/Latino ethnicity. Non-Hispanic residents of any race account for 92 percent of the statewide population, but 77 percent of statewide cases where Hispanic or Latino identity was reported.

While Hispanic/Latino residents of any race make up just under 8 percent of the statewide population, they make up nearly 23 percent of COVID-19 cases where Hispanic or Latino identity was specified. While the large share of cases with unknown Hispanic/Latino ethnicity may obscure the actual size of any disparity, it does appear that there is a higher share of cases among Hispanic and Latino residents relative to their share of the population.

Chew said it also appears that the share of deaths may be lower among Hispanic/Latino residents relative to their share of the population. However, this could be explained by the age differences among demographic groups. The median age of Hispanic/Latino residents in Pennsylvania is 27, compared to 41 overall, 44 for White residents, 35 for Asian residents, and 33 for Black residents. Because hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are closely correlated with age, the younger-skewing age distribution of Hispanic Pennsylvanians is a likely factor in the apparently lower share of COVID-19 deaths among that demographic group relative to both the number of cases and the Hispanic/Latino share of the statewide population as a whole.

“Equity is an issue that will be a theme of ongoing Institute research,” Ooms said. “Equity is a goal to achieve. Aside from the morality of it and the implications of good social just, promoting and attaining equity will also help, directly and indirectly, to reduce poverty. Reduction of poverty leads to a stronger economy, a better quality of life and standard of living for all. Part 2 of this research discusses equity issues in the workforce as a result of COVID.”