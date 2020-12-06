🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count remains at 327.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 11,292.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 5,789 cases and 235 deaths; Monroe County has 4,010 cases and 159 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 12,884 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 411,484.

This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases, the latest in a series of record-breaking daily totals.

The Department of Health does not release a statewide report on Sundays. There will be a two-day report released on Monday.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27–Dec. 3, stood at 14.4%.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.