Fourteen new Luzerne County government employees were hired in November, according to the latest monthly personnel report.

The hired workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Jamie Aquilla, prison classification specialist, $17.95; Jonathan Barry, road/bridge equipment operator, $14.42; Kathryn Benn, prison nurse, $25.96; Erin Chiogna, budget/finance budget and policy clerk, $17.95; Giovanni Forte, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $19.40; Christopher Halecki, part-time 911 call-taker, $15; Albert Keefe, Mental Health/Developmental Services, clerk typist, $13.25; Constance Kostelac, Aging Agency senior center operator, $15.38; Allison Lussier, human resources generalist, $21.54; Bernadette Maciejczak, Aging Agency part-time senior center operator, $14.26; David Toughill, deputy sheriff, $16.69; Daniel Tuck, assessor’s real property field investigator trainee, $13.79; Sarah Walker, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.50; and Brandon Watt, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $16.14.

Departures

Two employees died in November — road/bridge district foreman Jeffrey Cragle and sheriff deputy Mark Senczakowicz, the report said.

Six employees resigned: correctional officer Cooper Bartle, deputy sheriff Daniel Evancho, prothonotary clerk Lisa Kramer, planning/zoning transportation planner John Petrini, prison nurse Denise Ann Mikulski and planning/zoning analyst James Weber.

Promotions

Two county workers advanced to new positions through internal merit hires in November, the monthly report said.

Jonathan Casey is now a caseworker 2 in Mental Health/Developmental Services — a position that pays $18.27 per hour. Eric Messersmith was promoted to prison desk sergeant and will receive $31.02 per hour.

Packed meeting schedule

Virtual evening county government meetings have been scheduled Monday through Thursday this week.

The county Cares Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. This group of citizens and council members focuses on helping the homeless, those in recovery and other vulnerable residents.

Directions on attending are posted under council’s public meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

County council will hold a voting meeting and work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with attendance instructions posted through the same link.

On Wednesday, the county Retirement Board — which oversees the employee pension fund — will meet at 4 p.m. According to the legal advertisement, this meeting will be on the Zoom platform, with a meeting ID of 986 6224 4016. Those attending by phone should call 1-929-436-2866.

There are two meetings Thursday.

Council’s Budget, Finance and Audit Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m.

Council’s Election Inquiry Committee will meet at 6 p.m. This committee of four council members plans to focus Thursday’s session on the role of the county election board, committee Chairwoman Linda McClosky Houck said.

Virtual instructions for both are posted in council’s public meetings online link.