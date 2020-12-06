🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — Santa Claus paid a visit to the borough on Saturday night along with Mrs. Claus, riding through the streets as part of Swoyersville’s annual Christmas Parade.

Whether on their porches or at the Swoyersville Borough Building where the parade came to an end, dozens of people stepped out into the cold to say hello to Santa as he rode past inside of a borough fire truck, with additional trucks, police officers and a few vehicles representing local businesses taking part in the parade, as well.

The parade started around 6 p.m. at Close 2U Storage on Slocum Street, and the convoy of vehicles spent nearly two hours parading through the streets of Swoyersville, sirens blaring, lights flashing and with plenty of Christmas cheer.

The route took the paraders onto almost every street in the borough, providing all of Swoyersville’s citizens with a golden opportunity to check out the sights.

When the group of vehicles reached their destination at the borough building, Santa and Mrs. Claus stepped out of the fire truck, and greeted all of the children waiting for them with presents.

The main event of the evening was the lighting of the town Christmas tree located on the front lawn of the borough building. The tree is named after Vincent Dennis, the longtime mayor of Swoyersville who passed away in 2015.

Before lighting the tree, Santa insisted that the group of onlookers sing a Christmas carol to get into the spirit, leading everyone in a rousing rendition of “Jingle Bells.”