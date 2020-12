🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police released surveillance footage of an unknown man who intentionally smashed a window at Pantry Quik over the weekend.

Footage shows the man walking alongside the front of the store at Lee Park Avenue and West Division Street smashing a window with his arm at about 7:27 p.m. Saturday.

The man was dressed in dark clothing and wore a blue knit hat covered with a hood and mask.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.