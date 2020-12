🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count remains at 327.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 11,476.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 5,856 cases and 235 deaths; Monroe County has 4,072 cases and 159 deaths.

