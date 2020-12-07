🔊 Listen to this

A firefighter carries out one of the dogs who was rescued from the flames during a fire on Skidmore Street in Plains Township on Monday.

PLAINS TWP. — A massive fire broke out Monday morning in Plains Township, destroying a double-block home and severely damaging another home and presumably killing several dogs.

Fire officials say it is not possible at this moment to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire broke out shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, according to Plains Township Fire Chief Mark Ritsick. The fire began in a double-block home occupying 50 and 52 Skidmore St., before spreading to 54 Skidmore St. next door.

Ritsick said the fire quickly grew out of control, since the occupants of the homes were out for the day. The Red Cross will be assisting the eight combined occupants of the homes.

According to the chief, one of the homes had at least seven dogs in it, but only three were removed from the home and given oxygen. Ritsick said that one of the homes’ occupants came home on her lunch break to feed her dogs and found the home already in flames.

The double-block home was a total loss, Ritsick said, while he was unsure of how extensive the damage to the other home would turn out to be once the fire was totally knocked down.

Ritsick said that it was still too early to determine a cause. Plains Township was assisted by fire crews from Jenkins Township and Kingston on-scene.