WYOMING — State police have charged Richard Walski in the homicide of his wife, Patricia, inside their Larksville residence in July.

The body of Patricia Walski, 38, was found by Larksville police conducting a welfare check at the couple’s home at 195 Schrader St. on Aug. 13.

State police investigators believe Patricia Walski was killed July 30. An autopsy revealed she died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to court records.

Her body was found in a garbage bag inside a first-floor bathroom. A pile of laundry was on top of the bag.

Richard Walski, 47, remains missing despite extensive searches in the area especially in the Lower Broadway section of Nanticoke where he was known to camp in the wooded area along the Susquehanna River.

Investigators recovered Richard Walski’s Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with the vehicle’s keys and clothing near the river in mid-August but his boat and boat trailer were not found. His dog, a 5-year-old chocolate Lab named Yukon, was found in the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke on Aug. 25.

Investigators said Richard Walski is an avid fisherman and is known to frequent the Susquehanna River from Wilkes-Barre to Towanda in Bradford County, and was known to visit fishing areas in New York.

Richard Walski is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence. An arrest warrant was issued Monday by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort.

A news conference is scheduled for later today at the state police, Wyoming Barracks, announcing the charges.