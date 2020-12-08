🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County. The death count is now at 330.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 11,476.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 5,947 cases and 235 deaths; Monroe County has 4,203 cases and 160 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 10,170 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 436,614.

There are 5,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,115 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27–Dec. 3, stood at 14.4%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, there were 169 new deaths reported for a total of 11,542 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 24,034 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,959,724 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,541 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,447 cases among employees, for a total of 47,988 at 1,349 distinct facilities in 66 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 7,447 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,766 of our total cases are among health care workers.