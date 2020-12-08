🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a robbery of a cab driver in the Sherman Hills apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

A driver of a taxi told police he went to the apartment complex to pick up a fare when three men approached the cab. One of the men asked to change a $20, police said.

When the driver took out a money bag, he told police the man grabbed it and fled into one of the buildings.

The driver described the suspect as a black man wearing a black jacket and a black hood.

Police said the driver drove to a nearby parking lot and called 911 just after 12 a.m. to report the robbery.