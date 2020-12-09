🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Fred Lombardo walks out of his Butler Street home in Kingston to find the Kingston Holiday Water Heater on his front lawn Tuesday night.

KINGSTON — On a chilly Tuesday evening, a few minutes before 9 p.m., a Kingston tradition continued with the much anticipated delivery of the cherished Kingston Holiday Water Heater.

Dr. Fred Lombardo and his wife, Lynn, and three sons — Charlie, Carmen and Angelo — of 169 Butler St., were chosen as the recipients of the 36th presentation of the beloved former household apparatus.

“We are thrilled,” Lombardo said as he gazed at the brightly decorated water heater. “We heard from a little birdie that this might happen and we are honored to be part of this Kingston tradition.”

The Lombardo family is the 36th recipient of the water heater and, as the rules clearly state, they must keep the water heater’s light on throughout the holiday season. IF they fail in this task, the penalty, again according to the rules, is that they would retain the water heater for a second year.

“Oh, we will comply with the rules and keep it lit,” Lombardo said.

No recipient has ever earned a second year of retention of the water heater.

Tom Paratore, spokesman for the Elite Members of the Kingston Water Heater, said the group is dedicated for keeping the tradition alive in their town.

“It’s a time-honored holiday tradition in Kingston,” said Paratore. “We want to keep it going.”

The delivery crew was a bit smaller than in past years, Paratore said, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“But these guys were determined to deliver the water heater again this year and here we are,” he said.

The group, as always, held a clandestine meeting to discuss who would be worthy of the water heater. After much deliberation, the group piled into their vehicles and paraded around Kingston, with the water heater in tow.

The water heater comes completely decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments.

According to tradition, the recipient must keep the water heater on their front lawn and light it every night until after the new year.

The tradition began in 1984, when plumber John McGlynn replaced a water heater for the late Tom Lahart on Loveland Avenue. When Lahart didn’t pay a $10 fee to remove the old one, McGlynn decided to leave it on Lahart’s lawn. He would later have some friends go back and decorate it as a Christmas joke, and a local legend was born.

Past recipients

1984: John McGlynn

1985: Kevin Boylan

1986: Jim Clarke

1987: Charles Burns

1988: Gordon Dussinger

1989: Barry Blannet

1990: Paul Roberts

1991: Barney O’Donnell

1992: Terry McGinley

1993: Frank “Bunky” Sorochak

1994: Frank Hill

1995: Ned Delaney

1996: Dan Beky

1997: Nick Volpetti

1998: Tom O’Connor

1999: No recipient

2000: Al ‘Shorty’ Cuba

2001: Doug Rush

2002: Tom Leary

2003: Charlie Dugan

2004: Jack Coslett

2005: Stan Motyka

2006: Sterling Rush

2007: Bill Mericle

2008: John Sromovsky

2009: Tom Paratore

2010: Mike Connolly

2011: Jeff Coslett

2012: Gary Michak

2013: Rich Stefanides

2014: Betty Lahart

2015: Bob Guyette

2016: Maurice Grimes

2017: Richard Pries

2018: Anthony Dicton

2019: Corey Pries