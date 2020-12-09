KINGSTON — On a chilly Tuesday evening, a few minutes before 9 p.m., a Kingston tradition continued with the much anticipated delivery of the cherished Kingston Holiday Water Heater.
Dr. Fred Lombardo and his wife, Lynn, and three sons — Charlie, Carmen and Angelo — of 169 Butler St., were chosen as the recipients of the 36th presentation of the beloved former household apparatus.
“We are thrilled,” Lombardo said as he gazed at the brightly decorated water heater. “We heard from a little birdie that this might happen and we are honored to be part of this Kingston tradition.”
The Lombardo family is the 36th recipient of the water heater and, as the rules clearly state, they must keep the water heater’s light on throughout the holiday season. IF they fail in this task, the penalty, again according to the rules, is that they would retain the water heater for a second year.
“Oh, we will comply with the rules and keep it lit,” Lombardo said.
No recipient has ever earned a second year of retention of the water heater.
Tom Paratore, spokesman for the Elite Members of the Kingston Water Heater, said the group is dedicated for keeping the tradition alive in their town.
“It’s a time-honored holiday tradition in Kingston,” said Paratore. “We want to keep it going.”
The delivery crew was a bit smaller than in past years, Paratore said, due to COVID-19 concerns.
“But these guys were determined to deliver the water heater again this year and here we are,” he said.
The group, as always, held a clandestine meeting to discuss who would be worthy of the water heater. After much deliberation, the group piled into their vehicles and paraded around Kingston, with the water heater in tow.
The water heater comes completely decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments.
According to tradition, the recipient must keep the water heater on their front lawn and light it every night until after the new year.
The tradition began in 1984, when plumber John McGlynn replaced a water heater for the late Tom Lahart on Loveland Avenue. When Lahart didn’t pay a $10 fee to remove the old one, McGlynn decided to leave it on Lahart’s lawn. He would later have some friends go back and decorate it as a Christmas joke, and a local legend was born.
Past recipients
1984: John McGlynn
1985: Kevin Boylan
1986: Jim Clarke
1987: Charles Burns
1988: Gordon Dussinger
1989: Barry Blannet
1990: Paul Roberts
1991: Barney O’Donnell
1992: Terry McGinley
1993: Frank “Bunky” Sorochak
1994: Frank Hill
1995: Ned Delaney
1996: Dan Beky
1997: Nick Volpetti
1998: Tom O’Connor
1999: No recipient
2000: Al ‘Shorty’ Cuba
2001: Doug Rush
2002: Tom Leary
2003: Charlie Dugan
2004: Jack Coslett
2005: Stan Motyka
2006: Sterling Rush
2007: Bill Mericle
2008: John Sromovsky
2009: Tom Paratore
2010: Mike Connolly
2011: Jeff Coslett
2012: Gary Michak
2013: Rich Stefanides
2014: Betty Lahart
2015: Bob Guyette
2016: Maurice Grimes
2017: Richard Pries
2018: Anthony Dicton
2019: Corey Pries