Mayor warns of ‘dramatic changes’ in January; council members call on him to meet fee increase limit

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With no sign of city council agreeing to the fee increases proposed to balance his 2021 budget, Mayor George Brown is prepared for layoffs and service cuts in January.

“Unfortunately without the proposed fee increases next year, the city will not have the revenue necessary to provide the services to our residents that they’ve come to expect,” Brown said.

During a press conference Tuesday, Brown announced there would be a “significant downsizing to the workforce” and “dramatic changes” in the services from curbside collections, to sewer line repairs and snow plowing.

The budget dispute centers on how low Brown will go to reach the limit three city council members are willing to raise recycling and sewer maintenance fees.

City Council Vice Chairman Tony Brooks and council members John Marconi and Beth Gilbert McBride formed a three-vote majority last month and rejected Brown’s $53.2 million budget balanced with $2 million in revenues from doubling the annual fees to $100 each.

They’ve held discussions and moved from their initial marks, creeping closer to a compromise. Brown dropped to $85 and the council members increased their limit to $75.

“So for $10 per year for recycling and sewage fees, we’re going to have the situation I just went through,” Brown said. “It’s sad, but that’s the situation we’re in.”

Brown has stayed clear of raising property taxes to balance the budget and repeatedly dismissed the recommendation that he ask the city unions for wage freezes. They’ve made concessions in the past and went with pay raises, but the city’s locked into collective bargaining agreements.

Referring to a previous comment by McBride, Brown said, “In my opinion they’re not greedy. They’re working with us.”

Brooks and the other council members called for Brown to close the gap.

“My primary concern is those long-time, low-income senior citizen homeowners who are only receiving a 1.3% (Cost of Living Adjustment from Social Security) in 2021,” said Brooks, who attended the press conference but had to leave early. “What the federal government giveth, the local government taketh away between increases in school tax and the proposed fees. That’s not fair to struggling people.”

McBride, who was not invited to the press conference, stressed neither she nor Brooks and Marconi want layoffs or service cuts. She said the mayor still has room to go on reducing the more than $900,000 budgeted for overtime and the city unions agreed to a pay freeze.

“If he made an effort toward any of these goals, council would be more receptive to a moderate fee increase,”McBride said.

McBride said she believed Brown held the event to cause alarm.

“I think this was an attempt to scare residents,” she said.

Marconi, who also was not invited to attend, added that the three council members submitted more than 25 ideas to the mayor and his administration, but they were shot down.

“I’m looking for about $75 (in fees),” Marconi said. “I am open for more discussion.”

City Council Chairman Bill Barrett, who along with councilman Mike Belusko voted for the proposed budget on Nov. 19, attended the press conference.

“We’re close. We’re just so close,” Barrett said.

Barrett and Brooks participated in the discussions to resolve the budget dispute. The ideas offered by council were interesting, but a lot of them weren’t practical, such as asking non-profits to contribute more in the voluntary Payment in Lieu of Taxes to the city, Barrett said.

“The mayor has come down as far as he said he could and I believe him,” Barrett said. “He’s made some concessions and we’re going to have to make up money even coming down to that level that we’re not sure we’re going to be able to do, especially in these times.”

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has not only hit the city and Luzerne County hard, but also dealt a blow to revenues. Brown estimated the budget shortfall this year at $4.5 million.

“I have to do something. I have to run this city and provide the necessary services and I’m doing the best I can,” Brown said. “It’s not our fault we have a pandemic, but we’re dealing with it like every other city.”

A program council approved last month will provide much needed relief for the city’s five pension plans, Brown noted. The program will lower the city’s Minimum Municipal Obligations to the plans by $1.3 million next year and take a bite out of the 2020 budget shortfall, he said.

But Brown listed the other steps he and his administration are taking next year to prepare for the revenue loss caused by the budget dispute:

• Recycling drop off at the Department of Public Works facility will be suspended indefinitely

• Yard waste will no longer be collected at curbside and residents won’t be able to drop it off at the DPW facility

• DPW will not pick up Christmas trees

• High grass and weed complaints will no longer be a priority

• The city will assist with sewer blockages that occur on the street side of the curb. Blockages on private property will be the responsibility of the property owner.

• There will be the possibility of significant delays in snow removal.

The number of layoffs has yet to be determined, Brown said.

“In the beginning of January we’ll start putting our list together and then starting to activate what we’re going to do as far as our plan, initiate our plan,” Brown said.

However, as early as Wednesday outside help could come when Brown and his administration meet with representatives of PFM, the city’s financial adviser, and the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The state has provided several hundred thousands of dollars in grant money for PFM to assist the city in the Early Intervention Program for municipalities struggling financially.

“The purpose of the meeting is to take a hard look at the city’s financial picture and to discuss any recommendations either entity may have for the city going forward. At this point all options will be considered,” Brown said.