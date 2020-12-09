🔊 Listen to this

Coughlin High School and adjacent field are seen in a file photo. At its meeting Monday, the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board was informed that there are several parties interested in the building on North Washington Street, including two open offers that are ‘pretty close in price,’ according to district solicitor Attorney Raymond Wendolowski.

WILKES-BARRE — There is a lot of interest in the Coughlin High School building and the likelihood is that it will be converted to a mixed-use property of apartments or condominiums and retail/office space.

“The proposals will be presented to the school board and once one is accepted, details of that proposal will be released,” Wendolowski said Tuesday.

Wendolowski said the next school board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Wendolowski said there has not yet been an offer to purchase, but there has been much communication with possible developers.

“What has been expressed mostly is to convert the building to a mixed-use facility of apartments or condos on the upper floors and retail and office space on the first floor,” Wendolowski said. “All of this would be subject to zoning approvals.”

The solicitor said the multi-use concept is the most likely for the building, noting that similar buildings in other cities have seen the same sort of transformation.

In November, the district listed the Meyers High School building for sale at an asking price of $4.38 million. The building is about 250,000 square feet on 7.58 acres with a stadium, auditorium, gym and 10 bathrooms.

The online listing with City Brokers Real Estate dubs the building a “development opportunity,” and suggests “this property would make for an ideal conversion to a mixed use, multi-family opportunity.”

The district is building a new high school in Plains Township expected to open in 2021, housing students in grades 9-12 from the three existing high schools.

When the board voted to list Meyers for sale, Wendolowski said the move doesn’t commit the district to selling it, but would help show if there are any interested buyers.

The district previously put Coughlin High School up for sale, listing for $1.8 million. Plans call for the third high school, GAR Memorial, to be used as a middle school.