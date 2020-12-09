🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — A woman from Hanover Township was arraigned Tuesday after borough police say they found a stolen firearm and marijuana joints inside her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said they stopped a 2002 Nissan Maxima, driven by Amanda Marie Lopez, 31, of Dundee Apartments, for failing to discontinue the turn signal after turning from the roundabout onto Route 415 at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

During the traffic stop, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from Lopez’s vehicle.

A records check showed Lopez was wanted by authorities in Denver, Colo.

Lopez and a female passenger did not have medical marijuana cards, according to court records.

Police in court records say they found a grinder with suspected marijuana residue under the front passenger seat and three burnt suspected marijuana cigarettes in a potato chip bag inside the center console.

A .380-caliber handgun was found inside a locked glove box, court records say.

Police said the handgun was reported stolen to state police in Gibson.

Lopez was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and two vehicle citations. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.