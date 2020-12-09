🔊 Listen to this

SUGARLOAF TWP. — State police arrested a man from Huntingdon County on allegations he endangered a woman and two children by ramming their vehicle multiple times late Monday night.

Garrett Lee Watkins, 27, of Huntingdon, rammed his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze into a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a woman and occupied by two children, ages 6 and 1, on Route 93, according to court records.

Watkins is known to the woman and drove to the Hazleton area on Monday to contact her, state police say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Troopers responded to a domestic incident involving two vehicles in the area of Route 93 and North Main Street in Sugarloaf Township at about 11:45 p.m.

A woman told police she was driving her vehicle when she noticed Watkins in the area of Route 93 and Airport Road. She claimed Watkins was able to find her using a GPS system in her vehicle.

Watkins positioned his vehicle to get the woman’s attention to stop.

When the woman refused to stop, she claimed Watkins rammed the rear of her vehicle twice.

She continued to drive on Route 93 where Watkins pulled along side her vehicle and attempted to block her path of travel sideswiping her, the complaint says.

Watkins continued to attempt to block her path of travel and pinned her against a guide rail.

State police said both vehicles had damage consistent with the woman’s statement about what allegedly happened.

Watkins was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on nine counts of harassment, six counts of simple assault, three counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats and two traffic citations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.