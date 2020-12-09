🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy after he allegedly used a Taser in an attempt to steal a vehicle on Sans Souci Parkway on Tuesday.

Police responded to the attempted car theft near Dollar General just after 12:30 p.m.

The boy allegedly used a Taser on a victim and fled prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Police captured the boy who was wanted by the Luzerne County Juvenile Probation Department.

The Taser was reported stolen to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department.

Police said a petition was filed against the boy who was turned over to juvenile probation officers.