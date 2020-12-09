🔊 Listen to this

Mother Nature had something else in mind contradicting this morning’s weather forecast.

Moderate snow is falling across much of Northeastern Pennsylvania with snowfall rates up to one inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y.

Visibility at times will be reduced to below half a mile. Two to three inches of snow is expected before tapering off early afternoon.

Earlier this morning, meteorologists forecasted snow showers measuring a trace to one inch.

State police at Tunkhannock reported roadways in Wyoming County are extremely slippery due to the surprise moderate snowfall.

Locally, several vehicle accidents have occurred including state Route 29 in Lake Township and Route 315 in Laflin.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported a lane restriction on Interstate-81 north at Exit 182 (Montage Mountain/Davis Street) due to a vehicle crash.

A tractor-trailer reportedly slid off Oak Street in Pittston Township.