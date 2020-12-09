🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A man from Newport Township was arrested Wednesday on allegations he downloaded an image of a semi-nude girl.

Neil Minnich, 46, of Sharpe Street, admitted he used his cellular telephone to download the picture to his photo gallery but later claimed he deleted the photograph because he did not want the image on his device, according to court records.

Minnich was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on charges of possession of child pornography, dissemination of sexual materials and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Luzerne County detectives and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, in early November received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The cyber-tip alleged a cellular telephone and an email address linked to Minnich was used to upload an image showing a girl exposing herself on Sept. 20.

Detectives obtained a search warrant that verified the cellular number and email address of Minnich, the complaint says.

A second search warrant was served at Minnich’s residence Wednesday when he was confronted about the image.

Minnich told detectives, according to the complaint, his Google account was disabled about two months ago. Minnich claimed he contacted Google to retrieve personal family photos because he was unaware his cellular phone uploaded photos to cloud storage, the complaint says.

When Minnich was shown a picture of the semi-nude girl, he allegedly admitted to seeing the picture he downloaded to his cellular phone photo gallery. Minnich claimed he deleted the photograph from his celluar phone after a short time because he knew it was illegal and did not want the picture saved in his device, the complaint says.