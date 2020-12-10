🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County government currently has 24 employees out on quarantine because they have tested positive for coronavirus, county Human Resources Director Angela Gavlick said Wednesday.

Another 17 had potential exposure due to close contact with someone infected, bringing the total to 41 in quarantine, Gavlick said.

The county’s limited operation schedule imposed to “keep ahead” of coronavirus spread ended Nov. 30, though county Manager C. David Pedri has encouraged the public to continue using online and mail service options.

A county union head on Wednesday questioned the county’s handling of coronavirus concerns in the assessor’s office, but Gavlick insists all protocols are being followed.

AFSCME union representative Paula Schnelly said several assessor’s office workers have contacted her with concerns that some office employees directly exposed to an infected worker last week are not remaining home on quarantine.

“Some of them have chosen on their own to quarantine and get tested, but others are still working. According to the employees, even some of those who are still working were exposed,” Schnelly said.

According to Schnelly, an office employee was at work on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, even though that worker had an immediate family member exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. That worker later tested positive.

Concerned about exposure from that employee, a second worker decided on her own to seek testing, Schnelly said. This employee last worked on Dec. 3 and received a positive test result on Tuesday, she said. Others are awaiting testing.

Schnelly said she was informed the office was “fogged” with disinfectant but questions why all workers in contact with one or both of the infected employees are not required to remain out of the office pending the outcome of testing or for further symptom monitoring. She believes a more swift and proactive approach is warranted.

“I’m baffled at the fact that this is not being taken seriously when we see what’s happening all over the world right now, especially in Pennsylvania,” Schnelly said.

Gavlick said two assessor employees tested positive, and six are required to quarantine. The office has 16 workers, but some are not regularly in the office because they perform field work checking properties throughout the county, she said.

“Based on our contact tracing, everyone who would have been exposed is on quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” Gavlick said.

The county places employees on quarantine if they have tested positive or were directly exposed to someone who was positive, she said.

Direct exposure is when someone is within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more cumulatively over a 24-hour period, she said.

Quarantines run for 10 days, although return after seven days is possible if employees obtain a negative test completed under a specified time frame, she said.

Gavlick said her department completes contact tracing whenever employees inform the county they have tested positive or were exposed to someone who tested positive.

In some cases, employees have reported more detached exposure that human resources deems “third level,” such as an asymptomatic worker who was in church the same time as someone who tested positive, Gavlick said. When this happens, the county will alert other workers identified through contact tracing so they can be on guard, but quarantining is not necessary, she said.

Any employees who become sick while working must be immediately escorted out, Gavlick said,

“Our message to all employees is if they have symptoms related to COVID or were put on notice that they were directly exposed to someone who tested positive, do not come to work,” Gavlick said.

Tracking coronavirus cases and contact tracing has become a major responsibility of Gavlick’s department, she said. The county has approximately 1,500 employees.

The county has sanitizer and disinfectant available in offices and has instructed workers to wear masks and social distance at all times, she said. Lunch times are staggered to avoid overlap.

Visitors accessing in-person county services should expect waits because the county is continuing to limit the number of people inside each office, Pedri has said. Information on online or mail-in options is posted on the home page at luzernecounty.org.