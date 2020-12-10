🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man early Wednesday morning who had an arrest warrant out against him stemming from narcotics trafficking charges.

Josh Parsons, 27, of Nanticoke was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses stemming from a narcotics investigation conducted by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force and the Hanover Township Narcotics unit. The charges were initially filed on Sept. 18.

According to a post on the Hanover Township Police Department’s Facebook page:

Authorities from the Fugitive Task Force took Parsons into custody at his South Hanover Street residence around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Parsons had an arrest warrant issued against him by the Hanover Township Police Department on felony narcotics charges.

Parsons was arraigned on Tuesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Halesey and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The suspect also had a Failure to Appear bench warrant out against him in relation to a 2019 Drug Task Force case involving the delivery of crystal meth in Hanover Township.

Parsons was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $25,000 in bail, and he’ll await a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 14.